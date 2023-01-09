New Suit

Alcazar Capital Partners filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The suit arises from a $250 million loan from Alcazar to Korek Telecom Co. which was guaranteed by the KRG. The complaint, filed by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, seeks to enforce a Kuwait judgment against KRG after Korek defaulted under the loan. The case is 1:23-cv-00186, Alcazar Capital Partners Co. v. Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.

Banking & Financial Services

January 09, 2023, 7:38 PM