Who Got The Work

Dilworth Paxson partner Jay E. Kagan has entered an appearance for McDonald's in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination based on race. The suit was filed Dec. 5 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Law Offices of Eric A. Shore on behalf of a former employee. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:23-cv-04793, Alcantara v. Gns Enterprises 7 LP.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 19, 2024, 1:55 PM

