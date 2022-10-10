Who Got The Work

Dentons partners Stephen J. Senderowitz and Douglas W. Henkin have stepped in as defense counsel to Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. in a pending civil RICO class action. The case, filed Aug. 25 in New York Southern District Court by Grant & Eisenhofer, accuses defendants of falsely promoting TerraUS, Luna, and other related Terra coins and touting the stability of the coins when profits were being laundered out of Terraform Labs and into defendants personal accounts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:22-cv-07281, Albright v. Terraform Labs, Pte. Ltd. et al.

Cryptocurrency

October 10, 2022, 5:26 AM