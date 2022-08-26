New Suit - Class Action

Terraform Labs, Pantera Capital, a hedge fund that specializes in digital assets, and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Grant & Eisenhofer, accuses defendants of falsely promoting TerraUS, Luna, and other related Terra coins and touting the stability of the coins when profits were being laundered out of Terraform Labs and into defendants personal accounts. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07281, Albright v. Terraform Labs, Pte. Ltd. et al.

Cryptocurrency

August 26, 2022, 8:14 AM