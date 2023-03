New Suit

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz filed a tax lawsuit against the federal government Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of Rhonda Albright and Richard Albright, seeks the recovery of federal income tax and interest erroneously collected. The case is 3:23-cv-00291, Albright et al v. United States of America.

Government

March 31, 2023, 9:43 AM

Plaintiffs

Rhonda Albright

Richard Albright

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute