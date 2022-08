Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fisher & Phillips on Monday removed a lawsuit against Three Leaves LLC to Oregon District Court. The complaint, filed by Stevens & Legal on behalf of former waitress Joslynn Albiston, accuses Three Leaves of failing to pay minimum wage and wrongfully taking a share of the employee tip pool. The case is 6:22-cv-01284, Albiston v. Three Leaves LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 29, 2022, 5:53 PM