Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Givens Pursley on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Zoetis, a New Jersey-based producer of medication for pets and livestock, to Idaho District Court. The suit, brought by Jones Williams Fuhrman Gourley on behalf of Albion Ranch 2006 LLC, alleges that the defendant's Bovi-Shield Gold 5 vaccine killed more than 150 of the plaintiff's cattle. The case is 1:22-cv-00530, Albion Ranch 2006 LLC v. Zoetis Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 29, 2022, 8:27 PM