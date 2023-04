News From Law.com

Pryor will serve as executive vice president and chief legal officer of Mooresville, North Carolina-based Lowe's, the home improvement chain with 2022 sales of $97 billion. Albertsons Co. General Counsel Juliette Pryor has joined Lowe's Cos. ahead of the grocery chain's $25 billion sale to Kroger that portends uncertainty for top executives.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2023, 10:58 AM

