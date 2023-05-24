Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fraser Stryker on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Timothy Allen Albertson, a self-described right-wing 'counter troll' whose account and messenger app were allegedly censored after the plaintiff posted anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, called for Mark Zuckerberg's prosecution and imprisonment and referred to President Joe Biden as 'Pedo POTUS.' The case is 1:23-cv-00013, Albertson v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Internet & Social Media

May 24, 2023, 7:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy Allen Albertson

defendants

Meta Platforms, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fraser Stryker

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation