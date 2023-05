Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against YouTube to Iowa Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who alleges that Google violated his first amendment right to free speech by restricting his YouTube Premium accounts. The case is 1:23-cv-00011, Albertson v. Google, LLC.

Technology

May 08, 2023, 7:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Timothy-Allen Albertson

defendants

Google, LLC

defendant counsels

Simmons Perrine Moyer

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation