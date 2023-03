Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Knight on Friday removed a consumer class action against New Credit America and Cross River Bank to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by DiSabato & Considine and Denbeaux & Denbeaux, accuses the defendants of acting as unlicensed debt adjusters in New Jersey. The case is 1:23-cv-01497, Albertson et al. v. New Credit America LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 17, 2023, 4:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Frances Albertson

Frances Albertson, on behalf of himself and all others similarly situated,

defendants

Cross River Bank

New Credit America LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws