Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Donovan Hatem on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Worthington Industries and Walmart to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Martin C. Winstead on behalf of Steven Albert, who allegedly purchased Coleman gas canisters at Walmart, placed them in his car, then lit a cigarette, triggering an explosion. The case is 1:22-cv-12092, Albert v. Wal-Mart Stores East LP et al.