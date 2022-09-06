New Suit - Employment

Illumina Inc., a leading developer and provider of genetic sequencing technology, and Verinata Health Inc. were hit with an alleged employment discrimination lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by The Jaffe Law Firm on behalf of Dr. Albert Mark Gold, former Verinata clinical laboratory director, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after informing upper management of the laboratory facility's noncompliance with multiple federal and state statutes and regulations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05036, Albert v. Illumina, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 06, 2022, 4:27 AM