Albert Industries d/b/a Superior Handforge filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against certification body NSF International on Friday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Foley & Lardner and Paul Hastings, accuses the defendant of wrongfully terminating an audit of the plaintiff's company based on a lack of personnel to interview, causing the plaintiff's certificates to be suspended. According to the complaint, personnel were unavailable due to a respiratory disease outbreak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-13046, Albert Industries Ltd. v. NSF International Strategic Registrations Ltd.

December 16, 2022, 12:24 PM