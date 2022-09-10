Who Got The Work

Patrick E. Gibbs and Peter Jacob Brody of Cooley have entered appearances for biotech company Enochian BioSciences and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The suit, filed July 26 in California Central District Court by Pomerantz LLP and Portnoy Law Firm, accuses Enochian of failing to disclose that the company's founder is not a licensed doctor and has a criminal history. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee, is 8:22-cv-01374, Albert Chow v. Enochian Biosciences Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 10, 2022, 11:52 AM