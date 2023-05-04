New Suit - Antitrust

Olin, a global distributor of chemical products and ammunition, was hit with an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Briglia Hundley PC on behalf of specialty chemical manufacturer and supplier Albemarle Corp., contends that Olin willfully maintained monopoly power in the railcar merchant chlorine market by systematically restricting the supply and unilaterally driving up the price of chlorine. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00600, Albemarle Corporation v. Olin Corporation.

