New Suit - Privacy Class Action

TikTok and its parent company ByteDance were sued Monday in California Central District Court. The court case, filed by Ahdoot & Wolfson, accuses TikTok of violating the Federal Wiretap Act by recording user activity on third-party pages opened in the in-app browser. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00486, Albaran v. TikTok Inc. et al.

Technology

January 23, 2023, 4:06 PM