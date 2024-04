News From Law.com

Faced with a request to invalidate New York's new vote-by-mail law, Appellate Division, Third Department Justice Michael Lynch on Monday asked for guidance on how to assess the significance of a 1966 constitutional amendment. That change deleted a provision that had been interpreted for more than 100 years as requiring in-person voting.

New York

April 29, 2024, 6:22 PM

nature of claim: /