Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Amazon.com and STS Lab 2 LLC to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Gatlin Voelker PLLC on behalf of Qussay Albakri, who alleges racial bias and retaliation. The case is 2:22-cv-00101, Albakri v. STS Lab 2 LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 10, 2022, 8:45 PM