Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at KSB Litigation on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Packaging Corp. of America and other defendants to Washington Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the West Law Firm on behalf of Arturo Alba and Guadalupe Alba. The case is 4:22-cv-05162, Alba et al v. Packaging Corporation Of America et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 19, 2022, 5:58 PM