New Suit - Contract

K&L Gates filed a lawsuit alleging unjust enrichment Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Alastin Skincare. The complaint accuses a former regional manager of engaging in a scheme in which she made over $850,000 in unauthorized product sales to non-physician resellers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01823, Alastin Skincare, Inc v. Shaffer.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 31, 2023, 3:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Alastin Skincare, Inc

Plaintiffs

K&L Gates

defendants

Audrey Shaffer

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct