New Suit - Contract

Resideo Technologies, a smart home and security devices company and a former Honeywell subsidiary, was hit with a complaint for declaratory judgment Monday in Pennsylvania Western District Court in connection with a reaffirmed settlement agreement. The lawsuit, filed by Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney on behalf of Alarmax Distributors Inc., seeks to declare that Resideo, and its business segment ADI Global Distribution, are bound to the terms of an underlying settlement and release agreement entered into between AlarMax and Honeywell International. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01597, Alarmax Distributors, Inc. v. Resideo Technologies, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 14, 2022, 10:30 AM