Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Goodman Law Firm on Thursday removed a lawsuit against T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Armas & Joseph on behalf of Jose Alarcon. The case is 2:22-cv-07831, Alarcon v. Afni, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

October 27, 2022, 1:51 PM