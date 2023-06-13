Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Nationstar Mortgage and U.S. Bank to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 5:23-cv-00749, Alanis v. U.S. Bank National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2023, 10:04 AM

