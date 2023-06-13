Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Nationstar Mortgage and U.S. Bank to Texas Western District Court. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 5:23-cv-00749, Alanis v. U.S. Bank National Association.

Banking & Financial Services

June 13, 2023, 10:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Alanis

defendants

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

U.S. Bank National Association, as Successor Trustee to Bank of America, National Association, as Successor by Merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Mlmi Trust Series 2006-He6

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action