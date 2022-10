Who Got The Work

Hartford Financial Services has turned to lawyer Anna E. Imose of McAfee & Taft to defend a pending ERISA lawsuit. The case, concerning long-term disability claims, was filed Aug. 24 in Texas Southern District Court by Marc Whitehead & Associates on behalf of Melinda Alanis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge, is 4:22-cv-02869, Alanis v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company.

October 08, 2022, 10:29 AM