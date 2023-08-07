New Suit - Copyright

Alani Nutrition, which recently collaborated with Kim Kardashian to launch the limited-edition energy drink 'Kimade,' filed a copyright infringement lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit pertains to a promotional photo depicting Kardashian in the gym with a tray of Kimade which reached more than 350 million followers on social media and garnered millions of likes within days. According to the complaint, defendant Ryse Up Sports Nutrition and fitness influencer Paige Hathaway recreated and posted a nearly-identical photo to promote Ryse Up's own line of energy drinks. The suit was filed by Greenberg Traurig. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05196, Alani Nutrition LLC v. Ryse Up Sports Nutrition LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 07, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Alani Nutrition, LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Paige Hathaway

Ryse Up Sports Nutrition, LLC

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims