New Suit - Trademark

Arizona Beverage Co. and Beverage Marketing USA were sued for trademark infringement on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Greenberg Traurig on behalf of Alani Nutrition, alleges that the defendants' recently-launched 'Tropsicle' juice cocktail is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's 'Tropsicle' energy drink. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05008, Alani Nutrition LLC v. Beverage Marketing USA Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 31, 2023, 6:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Alani Nutrition, LLC

Plaintiffs

Greenberg Traurig

defendants

Arizona Beverage Company, LLC

Beverage Marketing USA, Inc.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims