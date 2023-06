News From Law.com

Panitch Schwarze Belisario & Nadel founding partner and partner emeritus Alan Nadel, a leader in Philadelphia's intellectual property law community, died on June 13 as a result of cancer at 74. Nadel founded the Philadelphia-based firm, then known as Panitch Schwarze Jacobs & Nadel, back in 1983. The firm merged with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in 1999 and relaunched as a boutique in 2008 after an amicable split from Akin.

