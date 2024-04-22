Who Got The Work

Greenberg Traurig shareholders Ricky L. Shackelford and Daniell K. Newman have stepped in as defense counsel to CVS Health and CVS Pharmacy in a pending consumer class action. The case, which pertains to the marketing and sale of the CVS Health brand benzoyl peroxide acne treatment drug products, was filed March 7 in California Central District Court by Wisner Baum LLP. The suit contends that the defendants' products contain dangerous levels of the carcinogen benzene and that the products were at risk of degrading further into benzene under normal use, handling and storage conditions. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:24-cv-01876, Alan Montenegro v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2024, 10:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Alan Montenegro

Plaintiffs

Wisner Baum LLP

Wisner Baum, LLP

defendants

CVS Health Corporation

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct