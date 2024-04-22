Partner Sonya D. Winner of Covington & Burling has entered an appearance for the Reckitt Benckiser Group in a pending consumer class action over Reckitt's Clearasil-brand products. The complaint, filed March 7 in California Central District Court by Wisner Baum LLP, contends that Clearasil acne treatment products contain harmful levels of the active ingredient benzoyl peroxide, which degrades over time into carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:24-cv-01878, Alan Montenegro et al v. RB Health US LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 22, 2024, 2:03 PM