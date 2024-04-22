Who Got The Work

Partner Sonya D. Winner of Covington & Burling has entered an appearance for the Reckitt Benckiser Group in a pending consumer class action over Reckitt's Clearasil-brand products. The complaint, filed March 7 in California Central District Court by Wisner Baum LLP, contends that Clearasil acne treatment products contain harmful levels of the active ingredient benzoyl peroxide, which degrades over time into carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld Jr., is 2:24-cv-01878, Alan Montenegro et al v. RB Health US LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 22, 2024, 2:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Alan Montenegro

Chatham Mullins

James Mayfield

Michael Montgomery

Plaintiffs

Wisner Baum LLP

Wisner Baum, LLP

defendants

Does

RB Health (US) LLC

RB Health US LLC

defendant counsels

Covington & Burling

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct