New Suit

Prudential Insurance Co. of America was hit with a complaint Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney James P. Golden on behalf of the Alan J. Golden Family Trust. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05075, Alan J. Golden Family Trust v. Prudential Insurance Company Of America et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 5:40 PM