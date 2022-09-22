Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Signify Health Solutions to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Jefferson Cano on behalf of Alamo Area Community Network, seeks to prevent Signify from terminating a customized software platform which is allegedly essential for the plaintiff's business operations. The case is 5:22-cv-01046, Alamo Area Community Network v. Signify Health Solutions PLLC.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 6:36 PM