Lawyers at Burke, Williams & Sorensen on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney John L. Pittman III and the Law Firm of Christopher K. Monelt on behalf of Marisela Alamilla Heredia and the estate of Carlos Alamilla Ramirez, who was an inmate at a GEO facility at the time of his death. The complaint alleges that Carlos Alamilla Ramirez died due to the negligence of the defendants’ employees. The case is 3:23-cv-00953, Alamilla Heredia v. The GEO Group, Inc. et al.

May 24, 2023, 2:55 PM

Marisela Alamilla Heredia

Law Firm Of Christopher K. Monelt

The Geo Group, Inc.

Does 1-100

Burke, Williams & Sorensen

