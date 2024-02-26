Jordan S. Bolton of Taft Stettinius & Hollister and Nicholas O'Conner of Locke Lord have stepped in as defense counsel to Equifax and Midland Credit Management, respectively, in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The action was filed Jan. 10 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Halvorsen Klote on behalf of Rasha Alameer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy, is 2:24-cv-10077, Alameer v. Midland Credit Management, Inc. et al.
Banking & Financial Services
February 26, 2024, 9:13 AM