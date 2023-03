News From Law.com

FTX-affiliated Alameda Research filed a lawsuit Monday against two cryptocurrency trust managers, claiming they're refusing to pay out $9 billion to investors, including $250 million to Alameda. Abrams & Bayliss attorneys with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan of counsel state in the complaint that if the Court of Chancery frees funds for Alameda, which has filed for Chapter 11, over a million other trust shareholders would also benefit.

Cybersecurity

March 06, 2023, 4:15 PM