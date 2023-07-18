Alabama Inmate Asks Appeals Court to Block His Execution, Ci...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for an Alabama inmate on death row asked a federal appeals court Monday to block his upcoming execution, arguing the state has a history of troubled lethal injections. James Barber, 54, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday as the state seeks to resume executions following a lengthy pause. Gov. Kay Ivey temporarily suspended executions last year after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting an IV into the veins of the condemned men.

Alabama

July 18, 2023, 11:51 AM

