Ala. High Court Upholds Judges Removal for Racist, Sexist Co...

The Alabama Supreme Court has upheld a decision removing a probate judge from office who was accused of racist and sexually inappropriate behavior that included showing an explicit video to an employee and making inappropriate comments after George Floyd's murder by a police officer. The justices last week unanimously upheld the 2021 decision by the Court of the Judiciary—a disciplinary panel that hears complaints against judges—to remove Randy Jinks as Talladega County probate judge.

Alabama

October 26, 2022, 9:50 AM