Federal officials this week accused a Korean-owned auto parts company that supplies Hyundai and Kia of violating federal child labor laws at an Alabama factory. The U.S. Department of Labor filed a federal lawsuit Monday in Montgomery accusing SL Alabama of hiring workers under age 16 at its Alexander City factory. The lawsuit was accompanied by a proposed settlement.

Alabama

August 26, 2022, 6:01 PM