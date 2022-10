Who Got The Work

Goldberg Segalla partner Jonathan M. Bernstein has entered an appearance for Sage Dining Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in New York Northern District Court by Motley Rice and Holman Schiavone LLC, pursues sexual harassment claims on behalf of a minor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, is 1:22-cv-00976, A.L. v. Sage Dining Services, Inc et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

October 31, 2022, 7:16 AM