Regional trailblazer Al Tamimi & Co has appointed six new partners, taking the partner count at the Middle East and North Africa (MENA)-based law firm to 88, across 17 offices in 10 countries. The promotions are from within the law firm's construction and infrastructure, employment and incentives, intellectual property, banking and finance, and litigation departments.

January 11, 2023, 4:16 AM