Al Tamimi & Co has boosted its corporate practice with the addition of two new partners, one as head of the bench. Nick Watson joins as partner and regional head of department in Dubai. With over 25 years of international experience, he has spent the majority of his career in the Middle East, after enjoying earlier stints with Trowers & Hamlins in Muscat for three years, Simmons & Simmons, and Clifford Chance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Middle East / Africa

February 06, 2023, 3:59 AM