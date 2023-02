News From Law.com International

Al Tamimi & Co has hired a specialist shipping partner to its shipping, aviation and logistics department. With over 13 years of experience advising on a wide range of shipping and international trade matters, Wesley Wood has spent five years working in the UAE, building a reputation across the region's shipping and maritime legal market, the firm said in a statement.

February 23, 2023, 11:01 PM