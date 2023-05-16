New Suit - Privacy

Twitter, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of Areej Al-Sadhan, who contends that Twitter provided the KSA, the second-largest shareholder of Twitter, with the identifying information of Al-Sadhan's brother after he operated an anonymous Twitter account that was critical of the government, leading to his torture and imprisonment. The lawsuit was brought by Van Der Hout LLP; Walden Macht & Haran; and the Freedom Initiative. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02369, Al-Sadhan et al v. Twitter Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan

Areej Al-Sadhan

Plaintiffs

Van Der Hout, LLP

defendants

Twitter Inc.

Ahmad Abouammo

Ahmed Almutairi

Bader Al-Asaker

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Saud Al-Qahtani

Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims