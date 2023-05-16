Twitter, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other defendants were hit with a civil RICO lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The court action was brought on behalf of Areej Al-Sadhan, who contends that Twitter provided the KSA, the second-largest shareholder of Twitter, with the identifying information of Al-Sadhan's brother after he operated an anonymous Twitter account that was critical of the government, leading to his torture and imprisonment. The lawsuit was brought by Van Der Hout LLP; Walden Macht & Haran; and the Freedom Initiative. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-02369, Al-Sadhan et al v. Twitter Inc. et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM