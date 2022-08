Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co. has turned to attorney John 'Jay' R. Reid Jr. of McDonald Toole Wiggins to fight a pending lawsuit. The complaint, which alleges breach of asset purchase and real estate purchase agreements, was filed June 28 in Florida Middle District Court by Kurkin Forehand Brandes on behalf of Al Piemonte Linc LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:22-cv-01481, Al Piemonte Linc, LLC v. Ford Motor Company.