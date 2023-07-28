New Suit - Immigration Class Action

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were hit with a class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants’ policy of requiring U.S. asylum seekers to make appointments using a smartphone application unfairly restricts noncitizens who lack up-to-date smartphones or other technological resources, who have certain disabilities, or who cannot use the app from participating in the asylum process. The court case was filed by Mayer Brown; Vinson & Elkins; the Center for Constitutional Rights; the American Immigration Council; and the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01367, Al Otro Lado, Inc. et al v. Mayorkas et al.

Government

July 28, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Al Otro Lado, Inc.

Alexander Doe

Diego Doe

Elena Doe

Guadalupe Doe

Haitian Bridge Alliance

Laura Doe

Luisa Doe

Michelle Doe

Natasha Doe

Pablo Doe

Somar Doe

Plaintiffs

Uc Hastings College Of The Law

Mayer Brown

defendants

Alejandro N. Mayorkas

Diane J. Sabatino

Troy A. Miller

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation