The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were hit with a class action on Friday in California Southern District Court. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants’ policy of requiring U.S. asylum seekers to make appointments using a smartphone application unfairly restricts noncitizens who lack up-to-date smartphones or other technological resources, who have certain disabilities, or who cannot use the app from participating in the asylum process. The court case was filed by Mayer Brown; Vinson & Elkins; the Center for Constitutional Rights; the American Immigration Council; and the Center for Gender and Refugee Studies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01367, Al Otro Lado, Inc. et al v. Mayorkas et al.
Government
July 28, 2023, 3:22 PM