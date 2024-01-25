Who Got The Work

Lufthansa Group, the German airline operator, has tapped Condon & Forsyth partner Anthony U. Battista to fight a pending personal injury lawsuit. The action was filed Dec. 11 in Illinois Northern District Court by Smith Lacien LLP on behalf of a plaintiff who contends that she was injured with chemical burns after a member of the defendant's flight crew provided her with a bag of dry ice to apply to her lower back shortly after boarding a flight. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang, is 1:23-cv-16638, Al-Masri v. Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

Transportation & Logistics

January 25, 2024, 10:21 AM

