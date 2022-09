Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lapidus Knudsen P.C. on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Nhan Nguyen on behalf of Mejed Mohn Ibrahim Al Hatabeh. The case is 4:22-cv-03013, Al Hatabeh v. United Financial Casualty Company et al.