Who Got The Work

Jamie Ballinger of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz has entered an appearance for Airxcel Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit concerning the purchase of wall heaters. The action was filed Aug. 29 in Tennessee Eastern District Court by HKM Employment Attorneys and Owings, Wilson & Coleman on behalf of Akuver Industrial Solutions Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas A. Varlan, is 1:22-cv-00221, Akuver Industrial Solutions Inc. v. Airxcel Inc. (TV1).

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 13, 2022, 10:02 AM