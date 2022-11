Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Giordano, Glaws & Fenstermacher on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Costco Wholesale to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Harmon, Linder & Rogowsky on behalf of Tahmina Akter. The case is 1:22-cv-06953, Akter v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 15, 2022, 11:50 AM