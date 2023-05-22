Baird Holm removed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets against Kearny Rental Pros and other defendants to Nebraska District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Goosmann Law Firm, arises from an asset purchase agreement with plaintiff Aksarben Property Management. The plaintiff accuses the defendants of blocking access to a database containing lease agreements and other proprietary documents. The case is 7:23-cv-05000, Aksarben Property Management, LLC v. Vertical Focus LLC et al.
Real Estate
May 22, 2023, 8:12 PM