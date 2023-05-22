Removed To Federal Court

Baird Holm removed a lawsuit alleging theft of trade secrets against Kearny Rental Pros and other defendants to Nebraska District Court on Monday. The suit, filed by Goosmann Law Firm, arises from an asset purchase agreement with plaintiff Aksarben Property Management. The plaintiff accuses the defendants of blocking access to a database containing lease agreements and other proprietary documents. The case is 7:23-cv-05000, Aksarben Property Management, LLC v. Vertical Focus LLC et al.

Real Estate

May 22, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Aksarben Property Management, LLC

Plaintiffs

Goosmann Law Firm - Omaha

defendants

Ashlyne Svoboda

Vertical Focus LLC

Wendy Kreis

defendant counsels

James T. Schmidt, Jr.

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 880/